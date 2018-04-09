Philippines coast guard seeks 17 missing after marine accidents

The Philippine coast guard was searching on Monday for 17 crew of a landing craft that went adrift south of the capital, Manila, one of three weekend accidents at sea, an agency spokesman said, Reuters reports.

Sea accidents are frequent in the Philippines, comprised of more than 7,000 islands, with lax regulations, aging marine vessels and strong waves all contributing.

“Seventeen crew are missing and we are still looking for them,” said the spokesman, Captain Armand Balilo, adding that the craft lost power near Fortune Island, a tourist spot in Batangas province.