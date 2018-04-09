Georgian leaders saddened by tragedies in Canada and Germany

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has offered his condolences to the families of those who died in van-attack in Muenster, Germany, Agenda reports.

A vehicle crashed into a crowd on Saturday outside a popular bar in the western German city of Muenster, killing two and injuring 20. The driver shot himself after the attack.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack on pedestrians in Muenster.

"Our sincere condolences to the families of victims. Georgia stands with Germany”, the ministry wrote on Twitter.