Baku Media Center to be host broadcaster for 2018 UCI BMX World Championships

2018-04-09 10:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Baku Media Center will provide the host broadcast services for the 2018 UCI BMX World Championships, which will take place in Azerbaijan in June of this year.

This broadcast will enable sports lovers to watch live the Baku BMX 2018 races through leading sport channels.

The championship is organized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Azerbaijan Cycling Federation and this sporting event will be held on 5-9 June at Baku BMX Velopark. It is expected that about two thousand cyclists from more than 50 countries will participate in the championship.

During this prestigious international competition Baku Media Center will also provide video filming and photo taking services. Moreover, the Center will produce a promotional video before the championship starts and this promo video will be broadcast on leading sports channels.