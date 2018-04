Armenian president-elect Sarkissian takes office

Armenian president-elect Armen Sarkissian has taken office at a special meeting of the National Assembly (parliament) of the republic, RIA Novosti reported.

For the first time in Armenia’s history, the head of state was elected not by the popular vote, but by MPs.