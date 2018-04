Demand exceeds supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s auction

2018-04-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Ilkin Shafiyev– Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 250 million manats from banks at a deposit auction on April 9, the CBA said in a message.

The demand from banks amounted to over 1,074 billion manats.