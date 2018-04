Shootout in Istanbul hotel: one dead

2018-04-09 13:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

One was killed in a shootout in a hotel in the center of Istanbul, Turkish media reported on April 9.

Reportedly, as a result of the shooting, four people were also injured. The criminal managed to escape from the crime scene.

Other details of the incident and identity of the victims are not reported.