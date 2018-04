Uzbekistan, Bangladesh strengthen trade co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The delegation of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, headed by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shahriyar Alam, is on an official visit in Tashkent, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.