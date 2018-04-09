Theatrical performance “Unfinished”dedicated to April martyrs was presented by UNEC students (PHOTO)

The theatrical performance “Unfinished”has been demonstrated at UNEC.

The stage production performed by the members of UNEC Creative Center was dedicated to the memory of martyred during the April battles Samir Kachayev, the alumni of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts. The performance had been prepared based on the play the “Dreamer boy”, co-authored by Yefim Abramov and Leyla Bey.

The parents of UNEC alumni, martyred heroically during the April battles Tural Dadashov and Mahir Mirzoyev watched the performance together with the academic-teaching staff and the students of the university.