Azerbaijani economy showed biggest growth in CIS in 27 years – survey

2018-04-09 13:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani economy has shown the greatest growth among the CIS countries in over 27 years (from 1990 to 2017), according to a macroeconomic survey of the CIS oil economies prepared by the Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA).

“All the countries that became part of the CIS, including Georgia, faced a significant decline in the level of economic activity during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the subsequent period of transformation of economies. The peak of fall of these countries’ economies was observed in 1995, when the reduction in real terms, averaged 48 percent as compared to 1990,” says the survey.

From 2003 to 2007, the economies of most CIS countries reached the 1990 levels and surpassed them, according to the survey.

The last recovered economies were the economies of Tajikistan (by 2013) and Georgia (by 2017), and the economies of Ukraine and Moldova were not completely restored after the collapse of the USSR, says the survey.

From 1990 to 2017, only Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were able to increase the real GDP by more than two times: economic activity increased by 2.6 and 2.03 times, respectively, in these countries, says the survey.

Thus, according to the survey, the most significant indicators of recovery and growth in economic activity were demonstrated by the oil economies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan during the period.