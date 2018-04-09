Chairman of Azerbaijani CEC talks on attempts to interfere in election

2018-04-09 14:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Trend:

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said that it would be naive to say that there were no attempts to interfere in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"If we say that there have been no attempts to interfere, it will look naïve... With great regret we state that attempts, desire for intervention, have become a reality of today's world, if not the norm," Panahov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Meanwhile, he advised those, who try to interfere in the election process, "not even try to ".

Panahov noted that such attempts were unsuccessful in previous years, because "they lacked a social base, which is a serious factor."

He noted that the CEC did not record serious violations during the election campaign.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news