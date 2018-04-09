83.5% of Azerbaijanis to vote for Ilham Aliyev at presidential election – poll

2018-04-09 14:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

The majority, 83.5 percent of the respondents, who will participate in the presidential election on April 11 in Azerbaijan will vote for incumbent president Ilham Aliyev, according to a poll conducted by the "Rey" Monitoring Center in early April.

The overwhelming majority of voters, according to the poll, will take part in the presidential election.

The survey showed that 68 percent of the respondents will definitely take part in the voting. Another 10 percent noted that they "would rather" take part, only five percent unequivocally said that they would not cast vote and another five percent said that "they would rather not go."

Meanwhile, eight percent has not yet decided whether they will vote. Four percent of the respondents abstained from answering.

As for other presidential candidates, two percent of the respondents said they intend to vote for Gudrat Hasanguliyev, 1.7 percent - for Sardar Mammadov, 1.6 percent - for Hafiz Hajiyev, 1.6 percent - for Faraj Guliyev, 0.9 percent - Zahid Oruj, 0.7 percent - for Araz Alizade, 0.5 percent - Razi Nurullayev, 2.5 percent of the respondents noted that they would not vote for anyone, 2.3 percent did not yet decide on the candidate and , 3.2 percent - abstained from answering.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news