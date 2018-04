US taking steps to establish a foothold in Syria for long — Lavrov

2018-04-09 14:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Experts believe that the United States is not going to leave Syria but plans to stay there for long, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, TASS reports.

"The US is taking steps not to leave [Syria] as President [Donald] Trump said, and leave Syria for others, but to establish a foothold there for a very long time," Lavrov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news