Dagestan observer mission staff for Azerbaijan's presidential election revealed

2018-04-09 14:32 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Russia’s Dagestan Khizri Shikhsaidov will lead a delegation of 14 international observers from Russia's Dagestan for the presidential election to be held April 11 in Azerbaijan, Russian media reported April 9.

The delegation included Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Dagestan Kamil Davdiev, as well as MPs Murad Hajiyev, Zaur Askenderov, Nurmagomed Aliyev, Gamid Aligishiyev, Magomedkhan Aratsilov, Zumrud Buchayeva, Magomedkadi Gasanov, Seyfullah Isakov, Leyla Kerimova, Marina Kotenko, Murat Payzulaev and Murtuzali Murtuzaliev.

