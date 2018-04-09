Azerbaijan’s CEC expects high voter turnout at presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) expects traditionally high voter turnout at the presidential election to be held April 11 in the country, CEC Head Mazahir Panahov said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency.

Panahov said that there is high interest for the election in the Azerbaijani society, adding that 11 parties registered their observers for the election.

Voter turnout exceeded 72 percent at the presidential election in Azerbaijan in 2013, 75 percent in 2008 and 62 percent in 2003, he noted.

Panahov said that the CEC registered about 900 international and more than 60,000 Azerbaijani observers, adding that the media at the election will be represented by 118 employees from 21 countries.

