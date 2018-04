Turkish parliament considers changes to bill on punishment of pedophiles

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A new bill on punishment of pedophiles has been submitted to the Turkish Parliament, Turkish media report on April 9.

Reportedly, if the bill is approved pedophiles will face a prison term of 20 to 40 years.

Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul earlier said that a decision on the forced castration of pedophiles could be taken in Turkey.