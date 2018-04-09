Turkey's ruling party talks on upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan

2018-04-09 15:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held in a transparent and democratic atmosphere, and the country will be stronger after the election, the deputy chairman of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, Mehdi Eker, told Trend.

"I am confident that the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be successful and will be of great benefit to the Azerbaijani people," Eker told Trend on April 9.

Given the important role of President Ilham Aliyev in the economic and political development of Azerbaijan, one can say that he is the favorite in the upcoming presidential election, said the official.

"The head of the Azerbaijani state always emphasizes that the country's independence depends more on the economic growth. Everyone knows that President Ilham Aliyev is doing a great job for the development of Azerbaijan, including the rapid development of the regions, and is also making great efforts to settle the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Eker said.

He further called on the world community to take decisive step for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and against the Armenian aggression, as a result of which more than one million Azerbaijanis were forced to leave their homes.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news