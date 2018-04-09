EBRD increases its portfolio in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The volume of total investments of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Azerbaijan increased by 225 million euros in the first two months of 2018 and amounted to 3.042 billion euros by late February 2018, according to information posted on the bank's official website on April 9.

As of Jan.1, 2018, the EBRD allocated 2.817 billion euros to Azerbaijan.

The share of the private sector in the total volume of investments was 26 percent, which is seven percentage points less than in early 2018, according to the bank.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan paid 139 million euros to the EBRD. As a result, the total volume of the payments increased by seven percent up to 2,119 billion euros.