Veon Group sells its business in Tajikistan

2018-04-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Veon Group, whose Russian subsidiary VimpelCom operates under the Beeline brand, has agreed to sell its Tajik cellular operator Takom (Beeline trademark), Tajik media outlets reported.

The buyer is the Zet Mobile company, associated with an unnamed Tajik businessman. The amount of the transaction is not revealed.