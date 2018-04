TANAP to promote development of Turkey’s provinces: deputy PM

2018-04-09 16:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will contribute to the development of Turkey’s provinces, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Turkish media reported April 9.

He noted that TANAP is one of the important projects being implemented by Turkey.