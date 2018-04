Inflation rate in Azerbaijan drops to 4%

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Average annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan was 4 percent in the first quarter this year, Elman Rustamov, chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference in Baku April 9.