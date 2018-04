Dollar surges above 60-ruble mark for first time since November 2017

The dollar added 1.86 rubles against the ruble and reached 60.03 rubles first time from November 16, 2017, according to trading data, TASS reports.

The euro rose by 3.71% against the ruble during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Monday and climbed to 74.03 rubles. The euro was at the level of 74 rubles last time on August 4, 2016.