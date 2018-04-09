Russia vows to continue assisting Tajikistan in upgrading its armed forces

Moscow will continue assisting Tajikistan in modernizing and reequipping its armed forces, said Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after negotiations with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Aslov, TASS reported.

"We have confirmed that we are ready to continue assisting our Tajik friends in modernizing and reequipping the country’s armed forces," the Russian foreign minister said. "We will provide our cooperation in order to ensure that the borders of Tajikistan are strengthened."

Last December, it was reported that Russia would deliver rifle and artillery armaments, as well as armored force vehicles (BTR-80 armored personnel carrier, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, and T-72 tanks), Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters, communications equipment and air defense weapons. In 2017, Tajikistan received Russian military equipment to the tune of 122 million dollars.