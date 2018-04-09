Oil rises but U.S.-China trade tensions remain a concern

2018-04-09 16:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Oil rose on Monday, recovering some of Friday’s decline on the potential impact on global growth from a trade dispute between China and the United States as well as rising U.S. output, Reuters reports.

Markets were also eyeing the situation in Syria after reports - denied by the Pentagon - that U.S. forces had struck a major air base there.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 83 cents at $67.94 a barrel by 1204 GMT, above a session low of $67. The price approached its lowest in three weeks last week.

U.S. WTI crude futures CLc1 were up 57 cents at $62.63.

Oil prices fell about 2 percent on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on China, reigniting fears of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

“The market is currently concerned for the escalating China-U.S. trade war tensions. And with good reason since this will be bad for global growth and oil demand growth further down the road,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, head of commodity strategy at SEB.

“However, oil market fundamentals are tightening and oil prices look set to be squeezed higher as long as OPEC+ sticks to its cuts.”