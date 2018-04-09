Paris office market boosted by French economy

Demand for office space in the Paris area rose in the first quarter to its highest since 2006, driven by improving economic growth, data from Immostat showed on Monday, Reuters reports.

With the French economy growing at a 2 percent rate and unemployment hitting a nine-year low, increased business confidence has helped spur demand for office space in the city, which is also picking up financial market business leaving London due to Brexit.

Office take-up in the Paris region grew by 13 percent in the first quarter year-on-year to 741,800 square meters, data from the Immostat body that compiles the statistics directly from real estate firms showed.

“All these good results are explained by a robust economic activity,” Eric Siesse, an executive at BNP Paribas Real Estate said in a statement.