Kremlin: Russia, Israel contact over strike on Syrian T-4 Airbase via respective channels

2018-04-09 16:39 | www.trend.az | 2

Russian and Israeli authorities discussed the strike carried out by Israel’s F-15 jets on Syria’s T-4 military airfield via respective channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

"Certainly, this is a source of our concern. Contacts with the Israeli side are held via respective channels," Peskov said, answering a question if Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to discuss the issue with the Israeli leadership.



There haven’t been any contacts at the level of the administrations on this issue, Peskov said.



Putin has not contacted Israel’s authorities about the airstrike, Peskov told reporters. "Putin hasn’t held contacts with [our] Israeli colleagues," Peskov said.