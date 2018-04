Azerbaijan to issue commemorative coins to honor ADR centenary

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to issue jubilee coins dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) and the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov said at a press conference in Baku on April 9.