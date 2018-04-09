Afghan airlines to use services of Uzbekistan Airways

2018-04-09 17:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways Technics company will carry out maintenance and repair of an Afghan aircraft.

Appropriate agreements were signed during the negotiations of the Uzbek officials with the Minister of Transport of Afghanistan Mohammad Hamid Tahmasi in the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, Uzbek media outlets reported.

Uzbek side will also assist in the training of highly qualified aviation specialists for Afghanistan.