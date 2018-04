Azerbaijani investment company ups authorized capital

2018-04-09 17:19 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani investment company PSG Kapital has increased its authorized capital, the company said on April 9.

Reportedly, its authorized capital has doubled and reached 2 million manats.

The authorized capital was raised through the issuance of new shares.