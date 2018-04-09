Bakcell supports innovation and development

2018-04-09 17:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan supports innovation and development in Azerbaijan through its Corporate Social Responsibility program and other projects.

Another radio programme of the “Global Goals” series produced by the “ASAN Radio” and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan and supported by Bakcell is dedicated to the role of the private sector in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

This week’s guests, being Head of PR and Corporate Communications Department of Bakcell Ms. Suheyla Jafarova, Programme analyst at the UNDP Azerbaijan office Ms. Leyla Fathi and Communications manager for Caucasus and Central Asia Region of Coca-Cola Company Mr. Elshad Farzaliyev, will discuss the role of private sector, industry, innovation and infrastructure in achievement of the sustainable development goals.

“Bakcell contributes largely to development of various spheres in Azerbaijan by means of its Corporate Social Responsibility projects and other activities. Some of them are similar to the Sustainable Development Goals, especially those aimed at ensuring equality, developing the education, supporting the economic development, innovation and etc. We are confident that businesses play an important role in achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and elimination of the related problems in our country in general. For instance, being a telecommunications company, we clearly see our role and responsibility to serve the improvement of the people’s welfare by supporting innovative technologies and innovative ideas” says Head of PR and Corporate Communications Department of Bakcell Suheyla Jafarova.

The radio show will be aired on the “ASAN Radio” at 18:20, 09 April 2018. The show’s reruns will be aired on 10th and 13th of April at 11:05 and 14:05 respectively.

The main purpose of this radio-programme is to increase the awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals, provide information about the implemented projects to achieve the 2030 Agenda, as well as on duties and responsibilities of the various institutions and citizens with regard to ensuring the sustainability.

World leaders adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September 2015 mobilizing efforts to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind.

Within the frames of this cooperation, “ASAN Radio” (100 FM) will broadcast five programmes with support of Bakcell during the month of April.