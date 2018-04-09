Azerbaijan to decisively suppress Armenia’s provocations, Baku says

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Armenia’s provocations will be decisively suppressed, and the enemy will get hard and devastating retaliation, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement April 9.

In recent days, the Armenian mass media, referring to the official structures of the country, have been disseminating provocative information trying to mislead the public, according to the statement.

On April 8-9, Armenian mass media disseminated information that the units of the Azerbaijani army subjected to fire Armenia’s territory on the Nakhchivan, Gazakh and Tovuz directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the statement said.