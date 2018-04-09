Iran confirms IRGC members death in Israel attack on Syrian airfield

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9‎

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran has confirmed that at least three members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in a deadly attack on a Syrian military airport.

Semi-official Fars news agency reported April 9 that three “defenders of the holy shrine,” who were dispached from Iran’s Tabriz, Ahwaz and Qom cities, were killed in Israeli aircraft attack on Syria’s T-4 airfield in the Homs province last night.

Holy Shrine Defenders is a phrase that Iran uses for their advisers and military personals, who are fighting in Iraq and Syria.

Two F-15 aircraft from the Israeli Air Force delivered a strike against Syria’s T-4 airfield with eight guided missiles on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. No Russian advisers were among the casualties.

Israel, which has previously hit Syrian targets, has not responded to Iran's statement. Syria initially blamed the US for the strike. Observers say 14 people were killed in the attack.

