Uzbekistan to expand military-technical cooperation with Russia

2018-04-09 17:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to further expand cooperation with Russia in the military-technical, investment and transport-communication spheres, which is indicated in the Priority Directions for the Development of Foreign Policy and External Economic Cooperation of Uzbekistan with major foreign partners in the medium term, published on April 9.

"Uzbekistan attaches great importance to the consistent development of a multifaceted strategic partnership and the all-round strengthening of friendly relations with the Russian Federation," the document says.