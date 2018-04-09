Chairman of Azerbaijani CEC talks on OSCE ODIHR's activities to monitor presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Leman Ismayilova - Trend:

The activity of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) on monitoring of the presidential election in Azerbaijan is proceeding normally, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He said they act normally and have already made an interim report. He further pointed out that there are certain points, with which Azerbaijan does not agree.

"Let's begin with the fact that Azerbaijan does not stand still. We are developing, we become more recognized in the world. This is a reality, this is a fact. There is a positive opinion about our country. Problems exist everywhere, as I said. I think that with the development of the country, the attitude, approach is also changing, and its serious management principles are recognized," he said.

Panahov emphasized that Azerbaijan is part of the so-called democratic family.

"As for the OSCE, yes, the above mentioned applies to this organization. Our relations, of course, are no longer those that used to be, for example, in early 2000s. We are actively cooperating," Panahov said.

He noted that the very process of the election observation is a very delicate work.

"The meaning of this work is to identify shortcomings, record them. Then, it becomes clear who adheres to a constructive position and who does not. For some, shortcomings are an excuse for implementing other ideas that are not part of the electoral process, " Panahov said.

The CEC chairman noted that during the electoral process it is impossible to ideally implement all procedures during the election.

"We have millions of voters, tens of thousands of observers, hundreds of journalists. It's impossible to ideally implement the entire procedure. This is impossible in any country of the world. But violations are of different categories. However, the attitude toward these offenses shows the position of one side or the other," he said.

Panahov went on to say that he does not mean that one needs to turn a blind eye to shortcomings.

"It's about the approach. The approach itself shows the goal, the level of justice. It's very easy to determine. If we feel a constructive approach to the issue, we, with great appreciation, will take note of these comments. This is cooperation, democratic principles. Comments help us identify shortcomings, highlight those commissions that work well, and those whose work is unsatisfactory. But, unfortunately, there can be common words, common accusations, on which it becomes impossible to take the necessary measures. Such an approach hampers the development, "Panahov said.

