Israel's foreign exchange reserves fell in March

2018-04-09 17:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of March 2018 stood at $115.978 billion, down $313 million from their level at the end of February, the Bank of Israel reports. The reserves represent 33% of GDP, Globes reports.

The decrease was the result of government transfers abroad totaling about $587 million and private sector transfers of about $6 million. The decrease was offset by foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $143 million, all of which were part of the purchase program intended to offset the effects of natural gas production on the exchange rate as well as a revaluation that increased the reserves by about $137 million.