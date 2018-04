Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office raided by FBI

2018-04-10 01:46 | www.trend.az | 1

The FBI has raided the offices of Michael Cohen, the long-time personal lawyer for US President Donald Trump, BBC reports.

Law enforcement acted on a "referral" from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Officials in New York seized "privileged communications" between Mr Cohen and his clients, his lawyer said in a statement after the raid.