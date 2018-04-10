Two dead, six critical, as tourist bus hits low-lying branches in Malta

Two tourists were killed, six others were critically injured, and 44 were treated on Monday afternoon when a double-decker tourist bus hit low-lying tree branches in Żurrieq.

Tourists sitting on the bus' open-air top deck were hurt when they were hit by branches from the tree on Valletta Road, sources told Times of Malta.

Two of those struck - a Belgian man, 62 and a Spanish woman, 37 - died on the spot, with six others critically hurt, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed.