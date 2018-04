In phone call, Trump and Macron talk Syria

President Donald J. Trump spoke on the phone with with President Emmanuel Macron of France, said the White House.

The White House added that the two leaders agreed to continue their coordination on responding to Syrias atrocious use of chemical weapons on April 7.

