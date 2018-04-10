Trump says decision on Syria will be made in '24 to 48 hours'

2018-04-10 04:48 | www.trend.az | 0

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will make the decision about the US response to the suspected chemical attack in Syria’s Douma in 24 to 48 hours, TASS reports.



"It was an atrocious attack, it was horrible," the president said. "We will be making some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours," he added.

On April 7, a number of NGOs, including the White Helmets, alleged that chemical weapons were used in Douma, Eastern Ghouta. According to the statement published on the organization’s website on April 8, chlorine bombs had been dropped on the city, killing dozens and poisoning many locals who had to be brought to the hospital.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news