Texas governor says troops along border will be armed

2018-04-10 05:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says Texas National Guard Troops along the state’s border with Mexico will be armed, KTSA reports.

“Whenever they’re in a position where they could be confronted by someone who is very dangerous, they will be armed. Our National Guard will be able to fully defend themselves,” Abbott added.

“We want to downplay any notion that would be misinformed that our National Guard are showing up with military bayonets, trying to take on anybody who’s coming across the border because that is not their role,” Abbott said on the Trey Ware Morning Show.