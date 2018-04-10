SOCAR names volume of gas export to Georgia

2018-04-10 07:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan's SOCAR exported about 480 million cubic meters of gas to Georgia in January-March 2018, a source in the state oil company told Trend.

"As of April 1, SOCAR exported to Georgia about 480 million cubic meters of gas, while average daily export rate hit about 5.3 million cubic meters," the source said.

In 2017, SOCAR exported 1.38 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia.

The company supplies its own gas to Georgia via the Hajigabul-Gazakh-Gardabani pipeline. The pumping capacity of the gas pipeline after its modernization exceeds 3.5 billion cubic meters per year.