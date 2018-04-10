China to reduce tariffs, expand imports: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday China will significantly lower the import tariffs for vehicles and reduce import tariffs for some other products this year, Xinhua reports.

"We will take the initiative to expand imports," Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference held in the southern island province of Hainan.

The country will work hard to import more products that are competitive and needed by the Chinese people, he said.