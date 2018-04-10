US sanctions provoke ‘black Monday’ on Russian stock market

2018-04-10 07:28 | www.trend.az | 0

New US sanctions kicked the Russian ruble and stocks to all-time low figures of prior years. Notwithstanding the oil price hike, the Moscow Exchange index sustained the most serious losses from March 2014 and the ruble fell to all-time low values against the dollar over the last six months, TASS reports.



The MOEX Russia Index dropped by 8.34% to 2,090.88 points at the close of today’s trade on the Moscow Exchange. The RTS index lost 11.44% to 1,094.98 points.

The dollar rose by 3.4% to 60.15 rubles, being the all-time high from November 2017. The euro added 3.8% and climbed to 74.08 rubles, reaching the highest mark from August 2016.

Brent oil futures with settlement in June 2018 grew by 2.2% on the London’s ICE to $68.2 per barrel. Urals-Primorsk oil futures with delivery in May 2018 rose 1.07% on St. Petersburg’s SPIMEX to $65.82 per barrel.