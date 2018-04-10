Iran’s transit revenues up by 20%

2018-04-10 09:24 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10
By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:
Iran’s revenues via transit has registered a rise by 20 percent during the last fiscal year, ended March 20.
The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that Iran’s transit revenues amounted to $2,817 million in the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20), which is 19.9 percent more year-on-year.
|
Transit
|
March 2017-Feb. 2018
|
March 2016-Feb 2017
|
Growth (%)
|
Share
|
Air
|
Value (million $)
|
362
|
332.4
|
8.9
|
12.9
|
Flights
|
402,188
|
369,329
|
8.9
|
Marine
|
Value (million $)
|
156
|
116.5
|
33.9
|
5.5
|
Volume (tons)
|
7,796,098
|
5,826,000
|
33.8
