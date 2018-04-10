AZ EN RU TR
Iran’s transit revenues up by 20%

2018-04-10 09:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran’s revenues via transit has registered a rise by 20 percent during the last fiscal year, ended March 20.

The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that Iran’s transit revenues amounted to $2,817 million in the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20), which is 19.9 percent more year-on-year.

Transit

March 2017-Feb. 2018

March 2016-Feb 2017

Growth (%)

Share

Air

Value (million $)

362

332.4

8.9

12.9

Flights

402,188

369,329

8.9

Marine

Value (million $)

156

116.5

33.9

5.5

Volume (tons)

7,796,098

5,826,000

33.8

