Iran’s transit revenues up by 20%

2018-04-10 09:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran’s revenues via transit has registered a rise by 20 percent during the last fiscal year, ended March 20.

The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that Iran’s transit revenues amounted to $2,817 million in the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20), which is 19.9 percent more year-on-year.