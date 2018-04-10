Israel to construct two new desalination plants in fight against drought

Five years into a drought that has left its natural water sources at their lowest in a century, Israel plans to build two new desalination plants and expand its pipelines to ease stress on farmers and the environment, Haaretz reports.

The lack of rainfall has overtaxed Israel’s desalination and waste-water treatment plants, choking its most fertile regions in the north of the country and prompting calls for government action.

“The shortage of natural water is the worst that has been measured in about 100 years and is bringing water sources in the north to an unprecedented low point,” Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz said.

The water ministry announced a plan to build two more desalination plants to reinforce the five built along the Mediterranean coast over the past 13 years. It did not disclose their price, but similar facilities in Israel have cost about $400 million.