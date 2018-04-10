Russia supports idea of independent mechanism to probe into Syria chemical attacks

2018-04-10 09:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia supports the idea of establishing an independent mechanism to probe into alleged chemical attacks in Syria, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said, TASS reports.

"As for an independent investigative mechanism, we also support this idea," Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council convened over Saturday’s alleged chemical attack in Douma.

"I would like to remind you that our draft resolution stipulating the formation of such mechanism is pending voting (in the UN) and we are ready to pass it (the resolution) any day," Russia’s UN envoy said.

Some non-governmental organizations, including the White Helmets, earlier claimed that chemical weapons had been used in the town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta on April 7.