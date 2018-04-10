Turkey, Kyrgyzstan sign joint documents on cooperation

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

Turkey and Kyrgyzstan signed joint documents as a result of an official visit of Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to Turkey, the Kyrgyz president’s press service said in a message.

In particular, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey and the Investment Promotion and Protection Agency of Kyrgyzstan, the Agreement on Cooperation in Physical Culture and Sport between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Turkey, the Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Turkey in Agriculture, the Agreement between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Turkey on mutual promotion and protection of investments, the Social Security Agreement between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Turkey, the Protocol on Cooperation between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Turkey in the field of media and information.