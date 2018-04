Bank VTB Azerbaijan announces tender on provision of taxi services

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) has announced a tender for the provision of taxi services, the bank said in a message.

Tender documents can be obtained at: Bank VTB (Azerbaijan), Messenat Holding, 38, Khatai Avenue, Baku, Azerbaijan, AZ1008.

Bids should be submitted until 16:00 (UTC+4), April 18, 2018 to the abovementioned address.