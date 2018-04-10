Lithuanian FM to visit Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

The Foreign Minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan in May 2018.

The date of the visit was revealed during the discussions between the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan and the Lithuanian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Remigijus Motuzas.

The sides also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as the organization of the visit of the Lithuanian FM to Uzbekistan, and agreed to consider the possibility of holding the next, fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2018 in Tashkent.