Baku Higher Oil School signs Cooperation Agreement with EY

2018-04-10 11:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and EY company signed a Cooperation Agreement. The signing ceremony gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, Managing Partner of EY in Azerbaijan Ilgar Veliyev, other representatives of the company management, and staff members and students of the Higher School.

Opening the ceremony, rector Elmar Gasimov highly praised activities of EY in Azerbaijan in delivering assurance, tax and advisory services and the prospects of strengthening cooperation between BHOS and this worldwide known multinational company. In his words, within the framework of the partnership, BHOS students will have an opportunity to participate in the training courses on sustainable development arranged by EY. In addition, the company will participate in preparation of the Higher School’s Sustainable Development Report, he said.

In his turn, the Managing Partner of EY in Azerbaijan Ilgar Veliyev emphasized the importance of enhancing the mutually beneficial cooperation. He also expressed his satisfaction regarding strong interest shown by BHOS students in the training cources organized by the company.