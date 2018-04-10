France says Macron’s visit to Russia not thrown into question over Syrian crisis

Preparations for French President Emmanuel Macron’s May visit to Russia are still underway, French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"The official visit has not been thrown into question so far," he told the Europe 1 radio station when asked whether recent developments in Syria could affect the French president’s visit to Russia. "There is the need to hold talks if differences arise, which is in line with the principle of multilateralism," Griveaux added.

